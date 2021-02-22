The Burlington Jct., City Council handled the town’s monthly business and heard reports at the February 11 meeting.

Mayor Dean Kelly noted he is inviting Rich Bartow to come back to a future meeting and explain more about the bond savings plan. Bonds can be paid in the 10th month to save interest for two months.

Newly hired city secretary, Melissa Cook reported the online payment account has been operational and there have been a few customers already use it. She gave the financial report; however she wasn’t sure about the correctness of the numbers so she will email the correct report when it is finished. She said the city did make the bond savings of $11,400 for the month of January.

It was noted with the hiring of Cook, Angie Lightner needs to be taken off the bank accounts and Cook needs to be added.

Scott Conn gave the foreman report. Skeyler Rohlmeier is going to take his water license in Maryville during March at no cost. All meters were read in January. The crew had to redo two samples. Conn is checking more into the grant for the lagoon. Both Conn and Rohlmeier have done some online trainings this month. Conn wants to hold off on ordering street signs for a while. Councilmen agreed to wait. He reported that he needed to buy a new tester because the one the city has quit working.