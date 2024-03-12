At the February 21 Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate, Inc. board meeting, it was announced the internal audit for the 2022-23 fiscal year would be completed the first week of March.

The board has decided to have a display board naming donors to the center at four different levels. It will be a fiscal year donation board. Administrator Mia Nelson said it was going to be titled “Citizens helping Seniors.”

On the Angel Program, it was decided to form a committee to approve new applicants to the program. Also, more people were found who are on the Angel Program. Since receiving the letter, several recipients have stopped the program, several have started making payments and several have not been heard from. Nelson will begin phone calls.

Nelson wants all people to call in when they don’t need a meal delivered.

The board approved mailing a letter to businesses, churches and organizations in Nodaway County seeking donations for the senior center. The letter explains what the center does for seniors including warm, nutritious meals, both dine-in and home-delivered on six different routes, and providing a place for seniors to socialize, exercise, play cards and more.

The center had eight weather days in January when food was not delivered. Nelson said she had checked in with seniors to make sure they had food. In January, dine-in meals averaged 49 daily and 91 home-delivered meals.

It was noted the center’s celebration committee will meet at 9 am, Wednesday, March 20.