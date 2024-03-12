At the February 19 Maryville Parks and Recreation Board Meeting, a bid from Ed Spire Construction, Maryville, was approved for the Donaldson Westside Park (DWP) drainage project.

Spire will be working on the Citizens Field, the Midland Field and Loch Field at DWP for a total bid price of $55,355. The project could be completed before April 1.

Also approved by the board was a bid from MTE Office Center, Maryville, for a security system at the MCC and MAC. The total cost will be $4,086.

The board authorized two items for the renovation of the North meeting room. Tables and chairs were approved from MTE, Maryville, for a total cost of $7,248.05. MPR will receive 10 nesting tables, and 30 nesting chairs. Also approved were audio and visual equipment from Northwest Audio Visual, Maryville, for a total cost of $6,954.58.

Reports

Recreation Supervisor Kristy McLain and Sports Coordinator Emily Dew. The youth basketball league ended on February 22. The league had 254 participants, 32 teams and 50 volunteer coaches. The youth spring soccer registration has opened, and there will be a coaches meeting on March 21, with games starting on March 30. The adult basketball league is wrapping up, and there were 12 teams during the season.

Marketing and Events Elizabeth Lyle. Facebook has 46 new followers in the past month, and reach is up 18 percent. The Daddy/Daughter Dance was February 2, and there were 233 couples that attended. The next big event will be the Spring Craft Fair on April 13.

Facility Maintenance Supervisor Steve Griffith. The building HVAC continues to be working as expected. The spin room has been moved to its new room, and everyone is pleased.

Assistant Director Maggie Rockwood. The MCC is currently fully staffed. There are currently 127 members utilizing the Optum/United Healthcare membership. The MCC admittance and active memberships were up from this time last year.

Director of Parks Jeff Stubblefield. MPR will soon be looking for summer help. Staff has been working on RFQs for engineering of the pedestrian bridges at Judah Park. Game-Time Athletics have also begun work on the fields at DWP. Revenues are up from across the board compared to this time last year.