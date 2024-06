The Nodaway County Historical Society Museum, 110 North Walnut, Maryville, offers two programs Saturday, June 8. Starting at 9 to 11 am, the Second Saturday at the museum will be open for tours, coffee and refreshments. The author program with Jason Offutt will be from 1 to 3 pm at the museum. A book signing is included. Admission is free to both events, donations are welcome.