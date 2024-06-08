The Maryville Sharks Swim Team started the season with an intrasquad meet at the MAC. The Sharks will be busy for the rest of the month with seven road meets, and three meets in Maryville at the MAC. The away meets and invites are the following. Auburn Invite, June 8; Savannah, June 10; Plattsmouth Invite, June 15; Auburn, June 17; Lewis Central, June 19; Red Oak, June 24; Nebraska City Invite, June 29. The home meets and invite are the following. June 12, 26 and the Maryville Invite on June 22.