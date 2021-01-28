The Nodaway County Health Department, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, and Northwest Missouri State University are pleased to announce a second mass vaccination event for the community on Thursday, February 4 at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse on the campus of Northwest Missouri State.

Individuals who have already registered with the Nodaway County Health Department will be contacted by the Health Department to schedule an appointment based on the available vaccine supply. Those who do receive an appointment are asked to wear a mask (face shields will not meet mask requirements) and wear clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm. There will be no charge for vaccinations at this event.

The vaccination will be offered to local residents in alignment with “Phase 1B, Tier 1” and “Phase 1B, Tier 2” announced by Gov. Mike Parson and the state of Missouri. Individuals eligible to receive the vaccine now include first responders and people who are over the age of 65 or experience certain chronic conditions. Additional information about who is eligible to receive the vaccine is available at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority/Phase1b/.

Based on availability, the Moderna vaccine will be administered at this event. Anyone with concerns about receiving the vaccine should seek advice from their doctor before registering.

Health experts maintain it is important to continue adhering to mitigation measures even after receiving the vaccine, including the wearing of face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand washing. Mitigation measures, in combination with the COVID-19 vaccination, are the best protection from getting and spreading COVID-19. Additionally, individuals who receive the vaccine are still required to follow contact tracing and quarantine guidelines. Individuals identified as close contacts of a positive case for COVID-19 should quarantine for 14 days, beginning with the most recent date of exposure.

**IMPORTANT NOTE: As a reminder, there are currently two different vaccine manufacturers providing the vaccine: Pfizer and Moderna. In the coming weeks, the vaccine will be offered in additional locations (pharmacies, events organized by the government, etc.). To ensure an adequate supply of the vaccine, it’s ideal that you receive your second vaccine from the same group (hospital, pharmacy, organization, etc.) as your first. Thanks in advance for your assistance.

For additional information about the vaccine and answers to frequently asked questions provided by Mosaic Life Care, visithttps://www.mymlc.com/General/coronavirus-covid-19