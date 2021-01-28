The SB40 Board conducted open and closed sessions January 12 at the quarterly meeting to handle the following business.

The board had a carryover of $28,682.86 from 2020.

Four board members, Edward Seipel, Larry Redford, Roberta Kimble and Jill Blackford, terms will expire as of April. Seipel indicated he was not interested in seeking another term on the board. Blackford will contact the Nodaway County Commissioners to remind them of renewal or replacement of board members. At the April meeting, officers will be selected.

NOCOMO Manager Nicki Samson brought the contract between NOCOMO and SB40 for financial consideration. It was signed by the current board officers.

Samson also made a request for insurance reimbursement. She gave the NOCOMO report.

During the closed session, the board considered applications for funding.

Coming back into open session, board members suggested that the contract between NOCOMO and SB40 be reconsidered during the April 13 board meeting due to possible changes in officers for 2021. In future years, the board wants the contract to be submitted in a timely manner to enable members to review and discuss before signing. An example given was the contract be submitted in January and signed in April following election of officers. NOCOMO’s fiscal year is July 1 through June 30. SB40’s fiscal year is the same as the calendar year.

The board approved funding for the 2021 calendar year:

• Reimburse up to $1,300 for a minor child whose medical services and expenses are not covered by other means following submission by parents of paid expenses prior to disbursement and to reimburse $734 of submitted expenses which occurred in the fourth quarter of 2020.

• Disburse up to $250 monthly to an adult female client for medical related services and expenses not covered by other means.

• Reimburse up to $700 for a minor child whose medical services and expenses are not covered by other means following submission by parents of paid expenses prior to disbursement of funds.

• Committed up to $8,150 for special athletes’ needs and expenses with monies disbursed upon proof of paid expenditures.

• Committed up to $8,697 for expenses related to the training of individuals with disabilities, $22.30 unit rate x 130 hours x 3 individuals = $8,697. Individuals may vary every three to six months.

• Fund $5,000 toward the request for workers compensation insurance for the sheltered workshop insurance for certified workers upon proof of insurance payment and to revisit remaining request of $2,500 during the October meeting for possible additional funding.

The next SB40 meeting will be held at 7 pm, Tuesday, April 13 at 301 East Summit Drive, Maryville.