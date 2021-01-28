Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners, and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 1/21/2021 with a correction to a name. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Leads Online for subscription; commission to Northwest Missouri State Ag Center for donation.

Accounts Payable: Checks #77788 -77869.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email:Mill Creek Watershed financial statement.

Calls were made to Senate Bill 40 Board board members whose seats will be up in April. Robert Kimball agreed to another three-year term and Jill Blackford to a one-year term. A message was left for Larry Redford. Ed Seipel, will be retiring his seat and the commission will be looking for someone to finish out the remaining two years on his board term.

A call was made to Timberly Ross, Tenaska – Clear Creek Wind project, regarding the donation Tenaska will be making to the county. A date of at 1:30, February 11, 2021 was set for the presentation of the check. A portion of these funds will be donated to the Northwest Missouri State University Ag Center.

The commission spoke with Matt Barry from Senator Sam Graves office on the FEMA denial process for Bridge #85.

The commission inspected Road #590 in Polk Township and Bridge #0910002 in White Cloud Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission met with Mike Metcalf, Metcalf Engineering to do a walk-through inspection of the jail building. Also spoke with Major Scott Wedlock on painting estimates.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn until 1/28/2021.