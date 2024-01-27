Nearly two months have passed since 17-year-old Breanna Lee was last seen, and The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is urgently asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

Breanna went missing from Kingdom City, Missouri on December 4, 2023. She has not been seen or heard from since she vanished, raising serious concerns for her safety. Breanna is described as 5’0″ and weighed 110 lbs. when she was last seen. She has brown eyes with brown hair.

If you have any information about Breanna or her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office (Missouri) at 1-573-642-7291.