Lori Tally, Northwest Technical School Adult Education coordinator, spoke January 22 at the Maryville Citizens for Community Action annual luncheon, held at the First Christian Church in Maryville. The luncheon is an opportunity for clubs, organizations and not-for-profits to meet and inform the attendees of its needs and accomplishments in the one-minute allowed.

Tally told about the adult and community education 2024 spring course schedule which she had available at the luncheon. Tim Deen, The Ministry Center new director, awaits his one-minute presentation.