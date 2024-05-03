Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioner and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/25/24. The motion passed.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Service Lube for vehicle maintenance; to St. Joseph Detention Center for prisoner transport; circuit clerk to MTE for office furniture; commissioners to Geist Heating and Air Conditioning for building maintenance.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Training certificate from Missouri Collector’s Association for Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer

training certificate from Missouri Association of Public Administrators for Dee O’Riley, public administrator, Vehicle Sales Tax/Motor Fuel Tax reports, notification of withdrawal request for public assistance DR-4490.

Discussed bridge approaches on a bridge on 195th Street. Walker reported a landowner from White Cloud Township had returned the commissioner’s call regarding dirt.

The county audit has been set for the weeks of June 17-28 by McBride, Lock & Associates.

Wayne Schasteen and Mark Spears from MTS Contracting met with the commission to do a Courthouse tour. They will be working up a scope of work for the Courthouse.

Jenkins reviewed earmarked funds for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds.

Spoke with a representative from Smith and Company Engineers regarding selling county softmatch credits to other counties.

The commissioners, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Bridge #261 and Road #259 in Union Township; Road #222 in Independence Township and Road #457 in Jackson Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commissioners, along with Engle, inspected Roads #716 and #718 in Grant Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 5/2/2024.