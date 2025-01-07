By MaryFran Stransky

This delicious and filling soup is the perfect meal on a cold winter night. The potatoes and andouille sausage create a hearty dish, while the Cajun spices warm you from the inside out. As is tradition, I made a large pot of it over the Christmas holiday for my family.

Cajun Potato Soup

Ingredients

5 Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 yellow onion, chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 pound andouille smoked sausage, cut into round slices

4 cups vegetable broth or chicken broth

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning, or as needed

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions