Bearcat Men’s Basketball Hometowns, 2024-25.

Now that the college football season is winding down, we can devote more attention to college basketball. Northwest Missouri Men’s Basketball is currently fieldling a 3-8 record. This map displays the hometowns of the fifteen players on the Bearcat men’s basketball roster. This team has four from Kansas, three from Illinois and Nebraska, two from Missouri and one each from Arizona, Iowa and South Carolina. This geographic breakdown is somewhat similar to where Northwest’s general student body population calls home. Go Bearcats!