The Clearmont City Council met on December 17 to discuss city business.

The council approved last month’s minutes and to pay the bills.

The Public Water Supply District notified the city that the Missouri Department of Natural Resources had identified a leak at a water tower within their service area. The notification confirmed that there was no need for a boil water advisory, and that efforts were underway to quickly address and resolve the issue.

A trial run for the new water billing system has been successfully initiated. The system is expected to be fully operational at the start of the new year. Additionally, the company plans to send user instruction sheets, which will be distributed to residents to assist with the transition.

A catalog featuring Christmas lights for street poles was presented to the council. The council will reach out to the company to obtain current pricing and explore the possibility of ordering a few lights within the $1,000 budget approved at the previous meeting. If the lights work well, the city will aim to replace a few each year moving forward.

After some discussion, the council approved increasing insurance coverage on the Little Red School House, the city building and the ballfield lights and poles.