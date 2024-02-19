Rush Printing is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors February Business of the Month due to its outstanding customer service and longevity in the community.

As stated in its nomination: “The customer service at Rush is always top notch. They proof items and offer helpful suggestions. They provided guidance needed for me to have the best possible product in the end. They are also very fair in their pricing and provide a quick turnaround on items.”

Rush Printing, which is celebrating 75 years in business in Maryville, is a full service company offering a wide range of services such as brochures, business cards, letterhead, envelopes, books, invitations, carbonless forms and more. In addition, Rush can assist customers with custom orders such as wedding invitations, new business logos and promotional flyers. Customers may select from a variety of finishing options related to stitching, numbering, perforating, padding and binding to achieve a high quality, professional finished product.

For all your printing related needs, contact Rush Printing at 582-5861 or visit in person from 8 am to 4:30 pm, at 1406 East First Street in Maryville, weekdays.

To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and should fit at least one of the following selection criteria:

● Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

● Provide superior customer service and/or products.

● Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

All nominations must be submitted on the business of the month nomination form accessible through or posted at area businesses or by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com.

All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission.

When nominating a business, individuals should keep the following criteria in mind: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, friendly and helpful staff; social responsibility shown by involvement in local activities; and civic engagement by encouraging staff to volunteer, long term commitment to local economic growth, proactive hiring standards for community members, and commitment to educational excellence.

Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.