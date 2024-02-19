The Maryville City Council met on February 12 to authorize several ordinances to spend money.

An ordinance to execute a contract with Road Builders Machinery and Supply Co, Kansas City, was authorized for the purchase of a 20243 Takeuchi TL12V2 compact track loader. The city received three bids, with Road Builders coming in with the lowest. The total cost will be $86,969.72, but the city will be seeking competitive lease/purchase financing bids.

A contract with SCS Engineers, Overland Park, KS, was approved for groundwater and landfill gas monitoring services at the Maryville Sanitary Landfill for 2024 and 2025. The total cost will be $37,000 annually for 2024 and 2025.

The fifth and final change order with VF Anderson Builders, Harrisonville, was approved for South Main Phase I. The total increased amount will be $36,827.95, and reflects additional quantities and items identified during the final project walkthrough.

A request to hold the 37th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in front of Burny’s Sports Bar and Upper Deck was authorized for 3:17 pm, Saturday, March 16. The 300 block of North Market Street will be closed from 1 to 5 pm.

The liquor license request from Divya Patel of Rap Retail, LLC, was approved for 39th Street Liquor.

Jenny McComb was accepted to the Mozingo Advisory Board with a term expiring on October 1, 2026.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report to the council. Bids will be re-opened on March 14 for construction on South Main Phase II.

The Downtown Pedestrian Alleyway Project also continues, as a kickoff meeting was held with Confluence, Kansas City, to begin final design of the project, which will convert the east/west alley between Buchanan and Main Street in the 400 block. There is a project schedule with possible construction starting at the end of this calendar year. City staff will be meeting with all businesses impacted by the project.