John Rollie Kempf, 77, Maryville, died Thursday, October 19, 2023, at his home.

He was born November 26, 1945, in Burlington Jct, to Rollie R. and Lois G. Moore Kempf. He attended Maryville High School.

On August 20, 2005, he married Betty Ann Myers. She preceded him in death August 13, 2018.

Mr. Rollie was drafted in the US Army serving in the Vietnam War. During his time in Vietnam he was injured and received a Purple Heart.

He retired from Norfolk-Southern Railroad. He had served as town marshall and was a volunteer fireman in Hopkins.

He was a member of American Legion Post #100, Masonic Lodge #470, Eagles Lodge Bearcat #3669 and Moila Shrine Temple.

Services were Thursday, October 26 at Price Funeral Home. Burial was in Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.