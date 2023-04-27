Ruby Naomi Stephens Turner, Hopkins, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 24, 2023.

Ruby was born in Bedford, IA on May 23, 1935 to Cecil and Martha Stephens. She graduated from Bedford Community School in 1953. After graduation, Ruby was employed by Farm and Home Administration (FHA) in Corning, IA.

Ruby married William “Rube” Turner on February 14, 1956 at the home of her parents in Bedford, IA. Rube and Ruby made their home on the farm north of Hopkins, where she remained until January 2023.

An active member of the First Christian Church, Ruby taught Sunday school class for many years, served as a deacon and was a church board member. She was a member for 62 years of the Chapter K PEO, in Hopkins. A virtue of faith, Ruby was a devoted woman to her church and God.

Ruby was an avid bridge player and enjoyed her weekly games with her Bedford and Hopkins friends. She had a love for cards and playing with her “bridge ladies,” was something she always looked forward to.

An advocate for those with special needs and disabilities, Ruby was extremely generous with her time and money to the Missouri State Special Olympics. For many years, she was highly active and contributed to the Nodaway County Association of Group Homes.

Visitation services will be held from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, May 5, 2023 at the First Christian Church in Hopkins. A private burial service will be held for the immediate family at a later date.

Services are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hopkins First Christian Church.