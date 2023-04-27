Hollea Boles, 32, Clarksdale, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born December 1, 1990, in Fairfax, to Jay and Kayan Boles. She was a 2010 graduate of Nodaway-Holt High School. She received her CNA certification.

Ms. Boles was a homemaker and caregiver.

Funeral services were Wednesday, April 26 at Price Funeral Home. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.

Memorials may be made in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.