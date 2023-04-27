Daniel Wayne “Dan’ Saxton, 69, Bolckow, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Dan was known for his work ethic, stubbornness, loyalty, generosity, wit and opinions.

Dan was born February 23, 1954 in St. Joseph to Homer Lee and Martha Schank Saxton and attended Nodaway-Holt RVII, graduating in 1972. He also attended college for one year at Northwest Missouri State University.

Dan and Cathy Jean Heck were married June 1, 1973 in Mound City. Together they shared 18,183 blessed days of marriage, just 112 days shy of their 50-year anniversary.

Dan took over the family farming operation during his sophomore year of high school, with the help of his sisters and mother, after his father passed away on January 12, 1970. Dan continued to farm throughout his life and, at one time while farming with his sons and hired help, farmed around 12,000 acres across Northwest Missouri and Southwest Iowa. Because he had always wanted to try his hand at custom wheat harvesting, and never one to shy away from adventure, he took the leap in 1998 and established his wheat harvesting crew. Now, 25 years later, he and various crews have been to seven states and 54 counties as they have moved from one custom harvesting job to another. And, with the same spirit of adventure, Dan has always said that he has never been shot or arrested, though there may be moments when he’s been close!

On January 12, 2011, he suffered serious injuries in a farming accident that left him with a crushed left foot and broken bones in his right foot. With his well-known stubbornness, he was up and ready to move by May for the wheat harvest, though he probably hurried his recovery more than he should have. After these injuries, his health was a constant battle.

Dan was a member of the Bethany Christian Church, Barnard, and had been a member and past president of the Graham Lions Club. He and Cathy also supported many activities and organizations at Nodaway-Holt R-VII over the years.

The funeral service was on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

Memorials may be made to the Nodaway-Holt R-VII FFA, 318 S. Taylor, Graham, MO 64455, or to the Bethany Rural Christian Church, 23251 390th St., Barnard, MO 64423.