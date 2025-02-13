M. Rosalee Cavner, 93, Maryville, died Monday, February 10, 2025, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born April 20, 1931, in Maryville, to Lewis and Bama Grace Logsdon.

On July 15, 1952, she married Kenneth R. Cavner in Maryville. He preceded her in death June 15, 2016.

Mrs. Cavner worked at United Telephone in Maryville for over 30 years. She had also worked with Dr. Havaldar at Maryville Specialty Clinic, with Bob Whipple Telephone Service, and Break Time/MFA in Maryville.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Maryville.

Funeral services were held Thursday, February 13 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial was in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.