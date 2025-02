The New Nodaway Humane Society is running a “Be my Valentine” special on dogs over six months. Now through Saturday, February 15, the adoptions are free.

A trivia night fundraiser is being held with sign-ups beginning at 5:30 pm, Thursday, February 20 at the Black Pony Brewing Company, 101 East Fourth Street, Maryville. Cost is a $10 donation to NNHS per person.