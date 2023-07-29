Ronald Oscar Sumy, 86, Odessa, formerly of Skidmore, died Sunday, July 23, 2023.

He was born January 30, 1937, in Sheridan, to William Harry and Neva Marie Sparks Sumy. He was a 1955 graduate of Pickering High School.

On April 22, 1961, he married Evelyn Delores Hurst Sumy at the home of his parents in Skidmore. She preceded him in death November 12, 2014.

Mr. Sumy served in the United States Army in Korea and Germany. He was employed by the United Telephone Company and later Sprint for 35 years.

He was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge and the Skidmore Christian Church.

Memorial graveside services will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, July 29 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.

Memorials may be made to charity of donor’s choice.