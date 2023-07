Joseph E. Farnan, 55, Hopkins, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at his home.

He was born November 27, 1967, in Albany, to Robert and Alice Wilson Farnan. He was a graduate of Jefferson High School.

On December 12, 1998, he married Robin Emery in Maryville.

Mr. Farnan had worked for Laclede Chain.

Mr. Farnan’s body has been cremated.

A memorial service will be held at a later date with burial at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home.