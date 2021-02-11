Ernest Ronald “Ron” Wilmes, 78 of Maryville, passed peacefully at home on February 2, 2021, surrounded by family.

Ron was born on February 10, 1942, in Maryville, the son of Ernie and Maxine Wilmes.

On April 16, 1966, Ron married the love of his life, Judy Meyer of Conception Jct. at St. Columba in Conception Jct. On April 13, 1967, their first child Ron was born in Anchorage.

Farewell services and public livestream were held February 8 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Military burial services were at St. Columba in Conception.

Services were under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

For those wishing to make donations the family suggests donations to Lymphoma Research Foundation and the American Military Veterans Foundation.