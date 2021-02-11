Flossie Belle McElroy Breach, 98, Sharpsburg, IA died Saturday, February 6, 2021, at the Lenox Care Center, Lenox, IA.

She was born May 21, 1922, in Kansas to Tony McElroy and Mable Lister McElroy.

On December 24, 1937, she married Fred Strough. He preceded her in death June 5, 1980, On April 18, 1986, she married Dean Breach. He preceded her in death.

Funeral celebration of life services were held Wednesday, February 10 at the Sharpsburg Presbyterian Church. Interment will be held in the Dallas Center Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the Sharpsburg Presbyterian Church.

Online condolences may be left at ritchiefuenralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox.