As the 2021 college football season came to a close last week, we now have the All-Conference players per capita map. Just under eight percent, or 1,194 of the 15,341 FBS players made an All-Conference team. The region extending from Texas to the Carolinas, known as the ‘Pigskin Cult’, is highlighted containing 47% of the All-Conference players. In total numbers, Texas led with 175 players or 15%, followed by California (130) and Florida (105). Iowa had 14 and Missouri 13 of these players. Altogether, 45 states and D.C. were represented by All-Conference players. Two percent, or 29, were foreign players, primarily from Australia and Canada.