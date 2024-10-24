Charles Elwood Goodson, 101, Ravenwood, died Monday, October 21, 2024, at Pine View Manor in Stanberry.

He was born August 21, 1923, on his parents farm in northwest Gentry County to George and Jesse Hern Goodson. He completed the eighth-grade course of study at the McClanahan School, a one-room schoolhouse located near Alanthus Grove, and attended Stanberry High School.

On December 27, 1951, he married Leanna Ruth Thornton at the Alanthus Baptist Church

Mr. Goodson was drafted into the US Army during World War II, and he trained for the anticipated land invasion of Japan, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. Following the Japanese surrender, he completed his service as part of the American post-war occupation force in Korea. Returning from duty, he purchased a small farm in Gentry County. He worked on the farm until he retired in 1985.

He was a member of Parnell Post 0528 of the American Legion and the First Baptist Church of Stanberry.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 pm, Friday October 25 at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry with funeral services to follow at 2 pm. A graveside service with military rites will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ravenwood.

Memorials may be made to Pine View Manor, Stanberry, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com.