With a Rickard Trust Grant of $24,000, the Maryville Fire Department was able to acquire “Brush 10,” a Kawasaki Mule and trailer, purchased from Northwest Implement, Maryville. On March 2, its first day of service, fire department personnel including Captain Phil Rickabaugh, Firefighter Jace Pine, Polk Township Volunteer Fireman Brandon Gumm; thanked Gladys M. Rickard Charitable Trust Trustees Katy Gumm and Cindy Newbury.