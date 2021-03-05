“This week’s Covid-19 map, based on the Johns Hopkins (CSSE) data displays the number of deaths in each state divided by the population (deaths per capita). The pattern highlights a few nodes of high values such as the Northeast, the Dakotas, and the South. The Northeast was hit hard early and the other higher value states have followed more lenient health guidelines throughout the pandemic. Over the past year, these per capita values have become more uniform or similar from state to state. A year ago the highest state had seven times the national average, today only a little over one and a half times.”