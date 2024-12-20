Richard William “Rick” Smith, 82, Maryville, died Thursday, December 12, 2024, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born October 25, 1942, in Cheyenne, WY, to Adrian B. and Lenora Ethel Gaddis Smith. He had lived in the Braddyville, IA area, and in Skidmore, then moved to Maryville in 1979. He was a member of the initial graduating class of the College Springs, IA High School.

In 1974, he married Sheryl Ann Anderson at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville.

Mr. Smith served his country in the US Air Force. He farmed in the Braddyville and Maryville areas. He had been the station manager at Walter Brothers, and then he became part of the first group hired at Uniroyal in Maryville. He later worked at Federal Mogul and delivered parts for L&L Auto in Maryville. He and his wife owned and operated their own cleaning business in the area.

He was of the Methodist faith. He had been a member at the Elks and Eagles Lodges.

Services were held Sunday, December 15 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Jennings Cemetery, Alanthus Grove. Military Rites were conducted at the cemetery.

Memorials may be made to establish a fund to plant trees at Mozingo Lake, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.