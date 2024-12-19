Two amendments to grant agreements with the Missouri Department of Economic Development were approved by the Maryville City Council on December 9.

The first was an amendment to a grant agreement through the Missouri ARPA Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program for the Downtown Pavilion Project. The project constructs a covered pavilion in downtown, with the total cost coming in at $782,370, with the grant program covering half of that cost. A vacant lot at 106 East Fifth has been acquired to assist for the project, and due to de-obligation of another grant award, an additional $24,644.66 in grant funds have been rewarded, with a 50 percent local match required. The additional amount will assist with any unknown project expenses or cost escalations.

The second was another amendment to another grant agreement through the Missouri ARPA Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program, but this time for the Mozingo North RV Expansion. Due to de-obligation, the project has been awarded an additional $19,215 in grant funds with a 50 percent local match required. The additional amount will assist with any unknown project expenses or cost escalations.

An agreement for consulting services with RDG Planning and Design, Omaha, NE, for professional planning services related to the preparation of the Maryville Comprehensive Plan was authorized. A plan was originally adopted in 2012 and developed by RDG, and has been essential in acquiring $26 million in grant funding since 2018. RDG will put together a new comprehensive plan, and at the completion of the planning process, RDG will provide both hard and digital copies of the 2025 Maryville Comprehensive Plan for adoption. The total cost will be $122,000.

An proposed ordinance to authorize payment for Placer Labs, INC, Los Altos, California, was accepted as well. The council originally approved a contract with Placer in 2023 for a term of 24 months, but incorrectly noted the fee for service at $15,000. This ordinance amends ordinance No. 8647 to reflect the correct amount, which is $30,000, or $15,000 a year, and authorizes the second year of the initial 24-month term.

A request to hold the Annual Speedy Spoofhound 5K run was approved to take place from 8 am to 10 am on April 26 at Eugene Field.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report. RFP’s have been released for the construction of the Sunrise Bark Park. The project creates a new dog park at Sunrise Park. A stakeholder meeting for the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport will be on December 17, and will feature more details on the Community Hangar Project.