Gary M. Parshall, 81, Clearmont, died Sunday, December 15, 2024, at the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Rock Port.

He was born December 8 at the St. Francis Hospital, Maryville, to Melvin C. and Clara L. Crockett Parshall. He graduated from West Nodaway High School and took some mechanic training in Kansas City. He was married to Judith K. Shanks Parshall for 51 years. She preceded him in death in 2015. On April 8, 2019, he married Irene Rosanna Linville Caton. She survives of the home.

Mr. Parshall was a farmer and truck driver all his life.

He attended the Clearmont Christian Church.

Mrs. Parshall’s body has been cremated. Memorial services will be at 11 am, Friday, December 20 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will be at a later date.

