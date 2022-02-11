Richard Kessler Jones, 95, Maryville, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in Bedford, IA.

He was born August 26, 1926, in Hamilton, to Georgia Edmundson Jones and Clarence Jones. His family resided in Bedford, IA.

On March 10, 1972, he married Harriet Appleton.

Services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, February 12 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Private burial will be in Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.