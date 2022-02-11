Sharon Marie Browning, 81, Maryville, died Sunday, February 6, 2022, at NorthCare Hospice House.

She was born March 14, 1940, in Newark, to George and Maureen Stokes. She graduated from Edina High School in 1957.

She received bachelor of science and master of arts degrees from Northeast Missouri State University, and in 1973, she became the first female to earn a PhD in business administration from the University of Missouri – Columbia.

On June 23, 1957, she married Edward Browning.

