Judy Kay Rhoads Flora, 75, Bolckow, died Sunday, February 6, 2022, in St. Joseph.

She was born September 6, 1946, in St. Joseph to George R. and Ora Sybert Rhoads. She graduated from Rosendale High School in 1964.

On February 27, 1965, she married John Flora at the Rosendale Christian Church.

Graveside service and interment were Wednesday, February 9 at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Bolckow.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.