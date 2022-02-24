Jolene Downing, 64, went to her eternal home in Heaven on Monday, February 21, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.

Jolene was born October 22, 1957, in Maryville, to Joseph and Virgie Heathco Giesken from Quitman. Her grandparents were Joe and Lula Giesken, Burlington Jct., and Frank and Lena Heathco, Warrensburg.

Jolene graduated from Maryville High School Class of 1975 and she also attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

Jolene married her high school sweetheart, Jerald James Downing, starting their life together in 1977 at the Laura Street Baptist Church in Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm, Friday, February 25, 2022, at Laura Street Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Laura Street Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Maryville.

In lieu of flowers it was Jolene’s wish that memorials be given to Laura Street Baptist Church Children and Youth Programs.

Arrangements: Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City. andrewshannfuneralhome.com