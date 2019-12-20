Richard “Dick” Allyn Bateman, 78, Kansas City, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at his home.

He was born January 21, 1941, in Maryville, to Garland and Ruth Murdock Bateman. He attended Parnell Elementary School and graduated from high school in Ravenwood. He received a bachelor of arts in music education from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

Mr. Bateman’s body has been cremated under the direction of Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the KCKPS Harp Ensemble via Andrews-Hann.