LaVera Rose Wilmes Wilson, 95, Maryville, died Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born January 2, 1924, in Lawrence, NE, to Herman Henry and Agnes Catherine Kohmetscher Wilmes. She grew up in the Bedison area and lived many years in Maryville.

On February 16, 1953, she married Norris W. “Doc” Wilson, in Harrison, AR. He preceded her in death November 2, 2013, after 60 years of marriage.

Mass of Christian burial was Wednesday, December 18 at St. Gregory Catholic Church. Burial was in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville.

