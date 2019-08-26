By Jacki Wood

The Platte Valley Athletics football team returns a trio of upperclassmen who will lead the co-op of South Nodaway and Jefferson athletes.

Head coach Cree Beverlin said Dalton Luke, Patrick O’Connor and Vincent Holtman will be the team leaders as they enter the 2019 season, the first year with the Athletics mascot name and the eighth year of the football co-op.

“Key players will be senior running back Dalton Luke who led the team in rushing and made a huge impact on the conference and district,” Beverlin said. “Senior quarterback Patrick O’Connor and junior lineman Vincent Holtman will also be expected to be key players for the team.”

Beverlin said he hopes the team will work hard and get better every day as the season progresses.

“Our goals are to become more fundamentally sound as a team so that we can be more competitive within the conference,” he said. “We are looking forward to playing Albany for the first time in several years as a non-conference game and also excited to play our Saturday Homecoming game against DeKalb.”

Beverlin enters his third year as head coach, sixth with the program, and will be assisted by Bill Meiners and Zack Dyer.

Platte Valley kicks off the regular season on Friday, August 30 at Mound City.