By Jacki Wood

Despite going winless last year, North-West Nodaway head football coach Anthony Christian remains optimistic for the season ahead.

“Last season was a little rough for us,” Christian said, of the North Nodaway and West Nodaway co-op now in its sixth year. “We were 0-10; however, we got better each game. I am looking forward to seeing how the players will do this season.”

He said the Muskets must improve in every aspect of the game this year.

“From blocking to tackling, we want to improve on every area,” Christian said, who enters his second year as head coach and third with the Muskets. He will be assisted by Michael Trautz and Brandon Phipps.

“I am going to take one game at a time and just focus from week to week,” he said. “We look forward to every chance we have to get out on that field and play the great game of football.”

The Muskets graduated four players from last year’s team in Alex Roderick, Dylan Carden, Parker Ogle and Kade Pankau, but will have several seniors in 2019 to help turn things around. They include Tyler Bix, who will be coming off an injury from last season, and Dalton Smyser, who played multiple spots last year, as well as Wyatt O’Riley, Austin Bird and Kyle Hager.

“Tyler is one of our best receivers and I look forward to seeing what he does this year for the team,” Christian said. “Dalton has a great attitude and is willing to help out wherever he is needed and he helps the younger guys constantly. Wyatt will be a force to be reckoned with on the line this year.

“Austin did not play last season but he will be coming in ready to make some big hits for us. Kyle will be coming out of boot camp and I look forward to seeing how much he has grown over the summer.”

Christian said the team’s goals this year include being a team, having a better record than last year, school and grades and being the best in positivity and sportsmanship.

He quoted 2 Timothy 4:7 on the season ahead: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith.”

The Muskets will start the season on Friday, August 30 against Stewartsville at Burlington Jct.