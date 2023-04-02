The Nodaway County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner was held March 18, at the American Legion Hall in Burlington Jet.

A large crowd attended including many of our local elected officials.

Guest speakers were US Congressman Sam Graves, State Senator Rusty Black, State Representative Jeff Farnan, and Terry Ecker, chairman of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.

The group enjoyed a catered meal by Bobby Smith, Clearmont, and dessert by Diane Wiederholt, Ravenwood.

Byron Clark, chairman of the Nodaway County Republican Committee, was master of ceremony and Jill Blackford, Burlington Jct, committee secretary was in charge of the event planning committee.