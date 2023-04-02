The Northeast Nodaway Elementary students reached their goals in the Kids Heart Challenge by raising over $2,700 to give to the American Heart Association. On March 28, the students who raised enough money to receive a special T-shirt were photographed. They are, front: *Hayzer Florea, *Brynlee Rush, *Quinn Nelson, *Juliette Smith, *James Smith, *Bayne Anderson; middle: Scarlett Moore, Allison Beatty, *Jaxson Burns, *Malakai Sutton, *Gracin Runde, *Lucie Wiederholt, Autumn Runde, Colton Runde; back: *Brady O’Connell, *Bexlie Busby, Eryn O’Connell, Stella Moore, Kacy O’Connell, Regan Stiens and Jackson Beatty. Not pictured is *Lily Runde.

The students marked with an * each raised $100 or more. The students were recognized and awarded prizes before the “Glow Stick Dance Party” which was attended by all of the elementary students.