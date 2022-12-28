At the December 14 Nodaway County Ambulance meeting, reports were presented to the board.

Director of Operations Bill Florea. The sales tax payment for the month was $163,188.83. The LED lighting installation is still not completed. The ESO Personal Management and scheduling modules are ready for setup and training. PRN EMT Kari Taylor will start full time in January 2023. The district’s hosted E-mail exchange service “Rack Space” went down on December 2 from a ransomware attack. The district has moved to Microsoft 365 as their e-mail exchange service.

Business Coordinator Julie Schmitz. Accounts receivable are balanced for the month. The 21/22 ground emergency medical transportation was submitted. The district has been working closely with the auditor to complete the audit and is receiving recommendations regarding balancing accounts. The accountant completed and submitted the US Census survey of local government finances.

Training Manager Becky Mercer. EMS 1 has been set up. Mark Corson and John Maxwell taught a EMR refresher class on December 17. The EMT-B class will start on January 9 and go through May 17.

It was agreed for the Christmas Party to be postponed until after the first of the year.

Jill Nelson and Morgan Wheeler will be attending a free training for critical incident stress management. The board agreed to pay for their lodging and mileage.

The Medicaid and Medicare adjustments were approved at $15,376.36, and invoices were sent for collections of $15,334.35.

The board then went into closed session to discuss hardship outstanding bill consideration.