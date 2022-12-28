As the end of 2022 approaches, those individuals and companies who are looking to make donations have three local projects where state tax credits are available to help with their tax burden.

An opportunity for a local donation and tax credit is with the North Star Advocacy Center. With a minimum of $100 donation, a 70 percent tax credit on Missouri income tax is available.

The center has tax credits available until June 30, 2023. However, to have a tax credit available for the 2022 tax year, the donation must be made by December 31, 2022.

The donations will be used for North Star general operating expenses including the victim expense fund. Donations can be earmarked if so desired, explained Director Linda Mattson.

To make the donation and receive the tax credit, contact Mattson at 660.562.2320.