As part of the Cook Road Bridge rehabilitation project, contractors from Clarkson Construction Company, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will close both directions of Interstate 29 beginning Tuesday, July 2, at 4 a.m. and reopen by 7 p.m.

During closure north and southbound I-29 through traffic will be directed to use I-229. Southbound I-29 traffic must exit at I-29/I-229/U.S. Route 71 (EXIT 56B) and northbound I-29 traffic must exit at the I-229/I-29 (EXIT 43). Click to view the detour map.

Local traffic will not be able to access I-29 at the following locations:

Northbound I-29 from:

Route 6 (Frederick Blvd.) – Exit 47

U.S. Route 36 – northbound Exits 46A & 46B

Southbound I-29 from:

Business Route 71/US. Route 59 – Exit 53

U.S. Route 169 (Rochester Rd) – Exit 50

The contractor must close the roadway for the safety of crews and motorists to drive bridge piling which will support the new bridge beam needed to add a sidewalk to the south side of the bridge. This is the first of several closures of I-29 that will occur during the project.

The Cook Road Bridge rehabilitation project will widen the bridge and replace it’s driving surface. The City of St. Joseph has also allocated funds to add a pedestrian sidewalk to the south side of the bridge which will include decorative fencing and concrete sides. The project is anticipated to be complete by October 2024.

In addition, overnight lane closures on I-29 below the bridge may occur between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

To learn more about the project, visit: https://www.modot.org/interstate-29-bridge-rehabilitation-buchanan.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

While at modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or via social media.