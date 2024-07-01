USA National Cricket Team – 2024

Cricket predates baseball as a sport played in America. The British sport was being played here (United States) before the American Revolution. Historical records as early as 1709 have chronicled its existence. Washington’s troops played it at Valley Forge in the summer. The ICC (International Cricket Council) is the global governing body of international cricket. The ICC Men’s World Cup is being co-hosted by the U.S. and West Indies from June 1-29. MLC (Major League Cricket) is a new professional league played in the United States.