The Giving Tree, a ministry of First Christian Church, held a ribbon cutting on June 26 outside of the church to commemorate its start. The Giving Tree’s mission is noted to spread love, compassion and generosity, by providing furniture and household goods to those in need through item and monetary donations, according to their website. Rooms in the First Christian Church basement were unused, and are now able to store items and furniture. Those who are interested in donating, call 660.214.3414 or visit the website fccthegivingtree.org.

Chamber representatives and others involved with The Giving Tree attended the ribbon cutting. Pastor Gina Johnson and Guy Ebersole held the ribbon, as Karla Parman gets ready with the scissors.