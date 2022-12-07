The Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees held their first meeting November 17.

Leadership positions were approved: Anglea Brook, Holt County, chairperson; Judy Hood, Holt County, vice-chairperson; Sarah Marsh, Nodaway County, secretary and Julia Schmitz, Nodaway County, treasurer.

The next meeting was approved to be at 6 pm, December 15, at Poppa’s Restaurant in Albany. Carol Reidlinger will contact the restaurant to use the back room for the meeting.

Attorney Bev Jones, Atchison County, gave a presentation to the board on the services.

An overview of Sequential Intercept Model mapping workshop was presented and will take place from February 23 – 24, 2023 at the Northwest Missouri State Student Union.

St. Francis Foundation Director Megan Jennings and Maryville MOSAIC Medical Center President Nate Blackford presented an overview of a MOSAIC-UMKC partnership grant services throughout Northwest Missouri. The board agreed to pursue the health resources services administration planning grant using MOSAIC resources. The board also authorized by consensus to have Robert Rice serve as a contact with MOSAIC in the grant application process.