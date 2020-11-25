Northwest Missouri State University’s Recycling Center will operate with limited hours during the University’s Thanksgiving and winter breaks.

The Recycling Center, located in the 1100 block of Icon Road, will close Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Nov. 29. It will resume normal operating hours Monday, Nov. 30.

Next month, the Recycling Center will close Wednesday, Dec. 23, through Sunday, Dec. 27. It will reopen Monday, Dec. 28, and Tuesday, Dec. 29, to accommodate community recycling after the Christmas holiday and close again Wednesday, Dec. 30, through Monday, Jan 4.

During its normal operating hours, the Recycling Center is open to the public from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

For more information about Northwest’s recycling operations, including the types of materials Northwest accepts, visit www.nwmissouri.edu/services/ sustainability/recycle.htm<htt ps://www.nwmissouri.edu/ services/sustainability/ recycle.htm>.